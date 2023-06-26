in News

Carahsoft Selected for Leidos Alliance Partner Network; Mike McCalip Quoted

Mike McCalip/LinkedIn
Leidos has welcomed Carahsoft Technology into Leidos Alliance Partner Network, a collaborative program designed to encourage innovation across select enterprises to bring new technologies to customers and advance their missions.

Carahsoft was added as a Corporate Alliance Partner, the highest tier of the program and a representation of companies that have shown success across a variety of areas, Leidos announced from its Reston, Virginia headquarters on Monday.

Mike McCalip, vice president of government programs and strategy at Carahsoft, said that the organization is “honored” to have been chosen as a partner.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Leidos and our technology manufacturers to deliver best-of-breed and emerging technology solutions to solve the most complex challenges,” he added.

As a Corporate Alliance Partner, Carahsoft’s inclusion in LAPN was driven by Leidos’ determination of its achievement in delivering products and services to clients, joint investment, business capture support, supply chain resilience and business execution.

Written by Ireland Degges

