CalypsoAI Receives Funding to Drive Secure Generative AI Adoption

Artificial intelligence security company CalypsoAI has raised $23 million in a Series A-1 funding round led by venture capital firm Paladin Capital Group to support the execution of its product development, talent acquisition and go-to-market strategies.

The funding round follows the launch of the CalypsoAI Moderator tool that works to support the safe adoption of generative AI and large language models by government and commercial organizations, the company said Tuesday.

CalypsoAI Moderator features malicious detection, privacy and data security and data loss prevention capabilities to stop confidential information from being shared on public LLMs.

Neil Serebryany, founder and CEO of CalypsoAI, said the company’s latest product offering brings the “AI and cybersecurity markets together in a way that’s never been done before.”

The investment round saw participation from existing investor Lockheed Martin Ventures and new investors Hakluyt Capital and Expeditions Fund.