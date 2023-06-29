CAES Automates Factory Tuning Process With AI Tech: Dave Young Quoted

CAES has incorporated an automated robotic tuning technology into its factory in San Jose, California, that supports a missile program of record.

The company said Wednesday engineers used artificial intelligence and machine learning to create an algorithm to modernize the manufacturing process.

CAES deployed the ART system to one of its high-volume production lines and found the technology to be 30 times more consistent and 10 times more accurate than manual processing.

The AI-based platform has so far consistently tuned nearly 400 units at the facility, the company noted.

Dave Young, chief technology officer of CAES, said the company invests in cutting-edge technology to support government customers and improve process efficiency.

The defense supplier plans to expand the use of ART to 75 percent of its module production.