CAE to Provide Boeing’s Competency-Based Flight Training to Global Customers

Canadian simulation developer CAE has agreed to offer the Competency-Based Training and Assessment curriculum developed by Boeing to global aviation customers.

The two companies signed an agreement to initially implement the training program in CAE’s locations in India, with other deployments in various parts of the world to follow, Boeing said Monday.

The CBTA pilot training, which is customized for individual students, utilizes digitally advanced tools, fleet operations data and in-flight challenge scenarios.

The partnership makes CAE the first Boeing Authorized Training Provider to use CBTA. Apart from India, CAE plans to offer the program in other global markets. Boeing offers the curriculum in its training campuses in Seattle and Miami in the U.S.; as well as London-Gatwick in the U.K.; Shanghai, China; and Singapore.

“This partnership expands our competency-based flight-training capacity to better meet the needs of our customers worldwide,” remarked Stephanie Pope, executive vice president of the Boeing Co. and president and CEO of Boeing Global Services. “By sharing data, leveraging digital capabilities, and providing greater accessibility and affordability, Boeing and CAE are enhancing global aviation safety.”