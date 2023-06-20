Boeing Taps Triumph to Supply Environmental Cooling System for Apache Aircraft

A Triumph Group business will deliver environmental cooling systems to Boeing under a multi-year contract for use on the latter’s AH-64 Apache helicopters.

Triumph Systems, Electronics and Controls will provide ECS designed to ensure that the Apache AH-64 crew stations have conditioned heating and cooling air and the Extended Forward Avionics Bays have cooling air during operations, the Pennsylvania-based company said Monday.

The new deal builds on more than two decades of Tiumph’s partnership with Boeing and expands the component supplier’s offerings to the aircraft manufacturer and the U.S. Army, according to Justin Wolfanger, president of Triumph Systems, Electronics and Controls.

“This contract ensures Triumph as the sole source ECS provider for the Apache for the coming years,” he added.