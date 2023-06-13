BigBear.ai to Continue Developing Army’s Global Force Information Management System

BigBear.ai will continue its work with the U.S. Army to develop a global data platform designed to help commanders make informed force structure decisions.

Under the six-month, $8.5 million contract extension, BigBear.ai will collaborate with Deloitte, Appian and Ignite IT to build the Global Force Information Management system that will serve as the service’s enterprise-wide intelligent automation platform, the artificial intelligence company said Monday.

Work under the contract extension will build on BigBear.ai’s previous work in Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the GFIM program and will focus on integrating the company’s prototype into the cARMY cloud environment.

During the second phase, the BigBear.ai-led team developed foundational force design, registration and accounting capabilities and completed user acceptance testing with the Army.

Ryan Legge, president of integrated defense solutions at BigBear.ai, said the GFIM system is envisioned to revolutionize Army processes by enabling data-driven decision-making, automation and real-time visibility.