Bechtel Adds 3rd Office in Arizona to Support Manufacturing & Technology Business

Bechtel inaugurated a new office in Chandler, Arizona, that will support its manufacturing and technology global business unit.

The company said it officially opened the facility on Tuesday, and will use the space for its workforce in the engineering, procurement, project controls, and construction management departments.

Bechtel is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, and has operations in numerous countries around the world, from Chile, to Kenya, Japan, Egypt, Qatar and Australia. The new office will add to its two existing operations in Glendale, Arizona.

“The thriving business and high-tech landscape in the Metro Phoenix area allows Bechtel to attract top talent as we design and build projects for our customers,” said Catherine Hunt Ryan, president of Bechtel’s manufacturing and technology business. “By focusing our technical expertise in Chandler, Bechtel will deepen our collaboration and dedication with partners engaged in new capital projects in the semiconductor, batteries and battery materials markets.”