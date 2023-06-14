BAE Intros NavGuide Tech as Defense Advanced GPS Receiver Replacement

BAE Systems rolled out a new assured-positioning, navigation and timing device meant to replace the AN/PSN-13 Defense Advanced GPS Receiver.

NavGuide features M-code military signal GPS, which is a major component of the Department of Defense’s digital modernization process, the company said Tuesday.

The device was designed to integrate with existing DAGR mounted platforms during missions. It includes a three-inch graphical user interface, a moving map and other capabilities such as 9-line targeting, spoofing and jamming protection and situational awareness.

BAE will manufacture NavGuide at its engineering and production facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“The market demanded a cost effective and high performance system upgrade that was more intuitive to the user and could be easily integrated into platforms currently using DAGR. The result was NavGuide,” said Todd Peterson, director of engineering for navigation and sensor systems at BAE.