AWS-Coalfire Partnership Targets Go-to-Market Support to Government, Commercial Service Providers

Amazon Web Services and Coalfire have signed a collaboration pact to help providers quickly bring cloud and cybersecurity service offerings to the public and private sector markets.

Coalfire said Tuesday the three-year agreement will include investing in market development and proof-of-concept efforts to support mutual clients and making a compliance management platform available on the AWS marketplace.

The partnership seeks to simplify the compliance process for AWS customers using information technology systems covered by security standards such as the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Jeff Rector, head of worldwide channels and partnerships at Coalfire, said the two companies collaborated to develop AWS’ FedRAMP authority to operate program and helped software service providers with framework deployments in the cloud.

Coalfire found during a study that 70 percent of enterprise security executives manage at least six frameworks amid mandatory data protection requirements.