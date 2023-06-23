in Cybersecurity, News

AvePoint’s Cloud Backup for Salesforce Offering Gets Added Functionality; Carahsoft’s Steve Jacyna Quoted

Steve Jacyna / Carahsoft
AvePoint has enhanced its Cloud Backup for Salesforce product in an effort to bolster data protection for its public sector customers and simplify its fielding.

The data security services company said Thursday the added features of the cloud offering provide more comprehensive data backup and modernized user mapping capabilities, metadata search functionality and support.

Additionally, AvePoint has included the product in major marketplaces such as AWS Marketplace, Azure Marketplace and Salesforce AppExchange to facilitate easier deployment for customers. 

Steve Jacyna, senior director at Carahsoft, remarked that adding the already authorized data protection service to the AWS Marketplace “is incredibly helpful” as its “end customers are always looking to speed time to value.”

AvePoint is a vendor partner of Carahsoft.

Currently, over 1,000 clients utilize the moderately authorized Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program service.

Written by Kacey Roberts

