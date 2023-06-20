Austal USA Lays Keel of Last Independence-Variant Littoral Combat Ship in Production

Austal USA has reached a milestone for the construction of the future USS Pierre (LCS 38) with a recent keel laying activity on the last Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship being manufactured by the company.

The vessel is expected for delivery in late 2024 and will join other Independence-variant LCS homeported in San Diego, California, the Mobile, Alabama shipbuilder said Monday.

The initials of ship sponsor Larissa Thune Hargens, daughter of Senator John Thune, was welded on a steel plate and will be placed on the ship’s hull.

Speaking at the keel laying ceremony, Dave Growden, vice president of new construction at Austal USA, noted that this particular occasion holds greater significance as it marks the end of a ship line.