Austal USA Kicks Off Navy Auxiliary Floating Dry Dock Construction

Austal USA has started building an auxiliary floating dry dock medium for the U.S. Navy at its Gulf Coast ship manufacturing facility.

The construction is the third one to be performed on Austal USA’s advanced steel assembly line following two of Navy’s towing, salvage and rescue ships, the Mobile, Alabama-based shipbuilder said Monday. 

The Rennie-type floating dry dock has a lifting capacity of 18,000 LT and a clear deck working area of 90,8000 sq. ft. to accommodate various vessels.  

Dave Growden, vice president of new construction at Austal USA, expressed confidence in the company’s skilled shipbuilders despite the construction of the AFDM being a new endeavor for the Navy contractor.

Written by Regina Garcia

