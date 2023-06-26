in Contract Awards, News

Army SBIR Program to Launch Solicitation for 3D Remote Environment Modeling

The U.S. Army’s Applied Small Business Innovation Research Program is launching a vendor solicitation for a contract opportunity to develop 3D mapping and modeling technologies to increase military situational awareness in remote and underground locations.

The Dynamic Enhanced Environment Perception-Building Information Models program will award up to two SBIR Direct to Phase II contracts with a performance period of 24 months, the service branch said Thursday.

The Army is looking for DEEP-BIM innovations that can create maps of areas inaccessible to global positioning systems. Offers should also be able to integrate data from sensors and object identification technologies.

“The proposed DEEP-BIM solution will integrate existing technologies and apply them to subterranean counter-WMD operations performed by the Army, U.S. Special Operations Command and other mission stakeholders,” said Matt Willis, director of the Army Applied SBIR Program.

Interested small businesses are invited to submit their applications between July 6 and Aug. 8.

Written by Jamie Bennet

