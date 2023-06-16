Anduril, Hadrian Enter Autonomous Tech Supply Partnership

Anduril Industries has partnered with precision components maker Hadrian in a move to accelerate autonomous system production through the latter’s automated manufacturing approach.

Hadrian, which uses a software-based approach to build parts for aerospace and defense systems, has two factories located in Hawthorne and Torrance, California, Anduril said Thursday.

Matt Grimm, co-founder and chief operating officer of Anduril, said the company “recognizes that deterrence begins on the factory floor, and so we design for manufacturing at the beginning of our development process.”

He added the collaboration aims to support the defense supply chain by looking for ways to increase the pace of systems delivery.

The partnership comes after Hadrian raised $90 million in a Series A funding round.