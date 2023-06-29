Anduril Demos C4 Platform ‘Menace’ at INDOPACOM-Sponsored Exercise

Anduril Industries demonstrated its two Menace command and control hardware systems during the Northern Edge 23-1 exercise hosted by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command between April 28 and May 20 across the Gulf of Alaska and the Joint Pacific-Alaska Range Complex.

Menace, which was unveiled in September 2022, is an expeditionary command, control, communications and computing system that leverages software-enabled hardware to enable warfighters to plan missions and perform classified sensor fusion and aggregation and other operations, the company said Tuesday.

Anduril said its Menace for ULTV prototype showcased its ability to integrate with the company’s C2 software offering Lattice by incorporating live track data from multidomain sources. The prototype also demonstrated its capability to back the operations of the U.S. Marine Corps by supporting targeting workflows.

The Menace for ISO prototype supported the U.S. Air Force’s Agile Combat Employment concept development by offering a Special Access Program Facility containerized platform for mission planning, communications and edge compute operations.

The company built and delivered the Menace prototypes to the two service branches within 90 days.