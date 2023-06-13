Alpha Omega, Dynamo Team Receives $70M USDA Contract for Cybersecurity Operations Support; Gautam Ijoor Quoted

Alpha Omega and its contractor teaming arrangement partner Dynamo Technologies will provide Department of Agriculture agencies with cybersecurity operations support under a $70 million contract.

The five-year award is in support of the Information Security Center Program and Security Management within USDA’s Chief Information Office and focuses on efforts to secure data and information systems of the department, Alpha Omega said Tuesday.

Work aims to boost the department’s security operations, according to David Flynn, vice president of strategic accounts.

Alpha Omega and Dynamo will help ISC enhance agency capabilities in privacy, security controls, policy, metrics, risk management framework, program management and information system security officer support.

“Our work with the ISC represents yet another expansion of our cybersecurity practice, and an opportunity for us to continue growing Alpha Omega’s community of cyber subject matter experts,” said Alpha Omega CEO Gautam Ijoor.

He also pointed to the company’s sustained partnership with USDA.