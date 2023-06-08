in Contract Awards, News

Allegheny Science & Technology Books DOE Nuclear Program Support Contract

AST Allegheny Science and Technology logo/AST Allegheny Science and Technology
Allegheny Science & Technology Books DOE Nuclear Program Support Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Allegheny Science & Technology will help the Department of Energy track the progress of agency projects under a five-year, $49 million contract.

The award calls for data collection support to research, development, demonstration and deployment efforts at DOE’s nuclear energy and Idaho operations offices, among other facilities, AST said Tuesday.

AST will perform the task as part of DOE’s Program Information Collection System and Support Services contract.

In September 2022, AST formed an alliance with the government of West Virginia, Battelle and GTI Energy to establish a hydrogen-based clean energy hub in the Appalachian region.

Bridgeport, West Virginia-based AST is a woman-owned company that offers energy and technology services to the government.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

Allegheny Science & TechnologyASTDepartment of EnergyDOEnuclear energyProgram Information Collection System and Support Services contract

Written by Celine Wright

Hypori to Help NGA Implement Virtual Mobile Tech; Jared Shepard Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hypori to Help NGA Implement Virtual Mobile Tech; Jared Shepard Quoted
Veracode Report Finds More Security Flaws in Public Sector Applications - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Veracode Report Finds More Security Flaws in Public Sector Applications