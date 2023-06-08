Allegheny Science & Technology Books DOE Nuclear Program Support Contract

Allegheny Science & Technology will help the Department of Energy track the progress of agency projects under a five-year, $49 million contract.

The award calls for data collection support to research, development, demonstration and deployment efforts at DOE’s nuclear energy and Idaho operations offices, among other facilities, AST said Tuesday.

AST will perform the task as part of DOE’s Program Information Collection System and Support Services contract.

In September 2022, AST formed an alliance with the government of West Virginia, Battelle and GTI Energy to establish a hydrogen-based clean energy hub in the Appalachian region.

Bridgeport, West Virginia-based AST is a woman-owned company that offers energy and technology services to the government.