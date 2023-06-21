Air Force Research Lab Taps Collins Aerospace for 1MW Electric Generator Development Project

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), has secured a contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop a 1-megawatt electric generator to power future manned and unmanned military platforms.

The electric power generation system is being built as part of the AFRL’s Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission-Capability program that seeks advanced turbine-based propulsion, power and thermal systems for the Air Force, RTX said Monday.

RTX plans to test the technical maturity of the 1MW generator using a company-operated electric power systems lab.

The turbine complements the MW-class motors being developed for Pratt & Whitney Canada’s regional hybrid-electric flight demonstrator and the Sustainable Water-Injecting Turbofan Comprising Hybrid-Electrics project.

Pratt & Whitney supports the 1MW generator development by assessing future engine integration opportunities.