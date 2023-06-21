in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Research Lab Taps Collins Aerospace for 1MW Electric Generator Development Project

1MW generator/Raytheon Technologies
Air Force Research Lab Taps Collins Aerospace for 1MW Electric Generator Development Project - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Collins Aerospace, a subsidiary of RTX (formerly Raytheon Technologies), has secured a contract to help the Air Force Research Laboratory develop a 1-megawatt electric generator to power future manned and unmanned military platforms.

The electric power generation system is being built as part of the AFRL’s Advanced Turbine Technologies for Affordable Mission-Capability program that seeks advanced turbine-based propulsion, power and thermal systems for the Air Force, RTX said Monday.

RTX plans to test the technical maturity of the 1MW generator using a company-operated electric power systems lab.

The turbine complements the MW-class motors being developed for Pratt & Whitney Canada’s regional hybrid-electric flight demonstrator and the Sustainable Water-Injecting Turbofan Comprising Hybrid-Electrics project.

Pratt & Whitney supports the 1MW generator development by assessing future engine integration opportunities.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

AFRLAir ForceDefense DepartmentDODelectric generatorGovconPratt &WhitneyRTX

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

Lockheed Martin Space's Maria Demaree Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic's Jim Garrettson - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Martin Space’s Maria Demaree Receives 2023 Wash100 Award From Executive Mosaic’s Jim Garrettson
Rick Wagner on Microsoft-NASA Partnership to Promote Space-Related STEM Careers - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Rick Wagner on Microsoft-NASA Partnership to Promote Space-Related STEM Careers