Aeyon Books Navy Task Order for Operational Data Cleaning Support

Aeyon has secured a two-year, $15 million task order from the Department of the Navy to provide operational data cleansing support to the Commander, Navy Installations Command/ Naval Facilities Engineering Command.

The company said Thursday it was tasked to help ensure accurate and timely reporting of Navy general funds and general ledger account balances for the CNIC/NAVFAC.

Aeyon will also support the transitioning of data from a Standard Accounting, Budgeting and Reporting System system to a Navy Enterprise Resource Planning system.

Navy ERP is designed to standardize operations and enhance visibility and management capabilities across the service branch.

The contract is the third task order the Vienna, Virginia-based company received under the DON Financial Improvement and Audit Remediation Program.

“We look forward to completing our data cleansing and reconciliation activities in order to ensure a smooth transition of CNIC/NAVFAC to Navy ERP,” said Patrick Sweeney, vice president of financial systems integration at Aeyon.