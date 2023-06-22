Aerojet Rocketdyne to Supply Propulsion System for Lockheed’s Long Range Missile Under Army Program

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Aerojet Rocketdyne to power a new precision fires missile the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor is building for the U.S. Army.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said Wednesday it will develop and deliver to Lockheed an advanced propulsion system for the Long Range Maneuverable Fires weapon.

In March, the Army named Lockheed as one of the two teams tasked to advance their respective extended-range missile designs and propulsion systems for the LRMF program.

The program aims to extend the range of precision strike missiles deployed from Army launchers to bolster the service branch’s capability to counter remote threats.

Under the first phase, which the initiative is currently at, efforts are focused on missile design ideation and risk reduction.