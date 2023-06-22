in News

Aerojet Rocketdyne to Supply Propulsion System for Lockheed’s Long Range Missile Under Army Program

Business partnership/Shutterstock.com
Aerojet Rocketdyne to Supply Propulsion System for Lockheed's Long Range Missile Under Army Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Lockheed Martin has partnered with Aerojet Rocketdyne to power a new precision fires missile the Bethesda, Maryland-based defense contractor is building for the U.S. Army.

Aerojet Rocketdyne said Wednesday it will develop and deliver to Lockheed an advanced propulsion system for the Long Range Maneuverable Fires weapon.

In March, the Army named Lockheed as one of the two teams tasked to advance their respective extended-range missile designs and propulsion systems for the LRMF program.

The program aims to extend the range of precision strike missiles deployed from Army launchers to bolster the service branch’s capability to counter remote threats.

Under the first phase, which the initiative is currently at, efforts are focused on missile design ideation and risk reduction.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

Aerojet RocketdyneGovconLockheed MartinLong Range Maneuverable FiresLRMF missilepartnershippropulsion systemU.S. Armyweapon system

Written by Kacey Roberts

Mobius Logic Books Air Force Contract for AI, Learning Tool Prototyping for Space Ops - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Mobius Logic Books Air Force Contract for AI, Learning Tool Prototyping for Space Ops
GitLab Expands Open Source Partner Community With Addition of The Open Group; Andras Szakal Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GitLab Expands Open Source Partner Community With Addition of The Open Group; Andras Szakal Quoted