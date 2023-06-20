in News, Technology

Aerojet Rocketdyne, AFRL Test Fire eSR-19 Large Solid Rocket Motor

Aerojet Rocketdyne and the Air Force Research Laboratory have conducted a qualification static fire test of a large solid rocket engine the company built for the Missile Defense Agency’s medium-range ballistic missile target.

The company said Monday its Coleman Aerospace subsidiary developed the eSR-19, a revamped SR-19 variant, to feature a lighter composite case and performance enhancements.

Coleman Aerospace’s team in Florida integrated the eSR-19 motors, which were produced in Aerojet Rocketdyne facilities in Alabama and Arkansas, into the MRBM target systems.

The team conducted the demonstration at AFRL’s test facility at Edwards Air Force Base, California. More flight test motors are scheduled to happen this year.

Written by Kacey Roberts

